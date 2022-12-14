First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 230 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 190,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 42,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,860. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average of $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.