First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 398 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

Shares of NNN stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

