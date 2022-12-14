First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Takes $1.86 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in McDonald’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $276.13. 15,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,828. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.