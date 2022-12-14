First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:FFA)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FFA opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $22.15.
About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
