First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:FFA)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FFA opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $22.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 23.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

