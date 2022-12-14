First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC reduced its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 193.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 444.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 126,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 102,922 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 44,747 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 906,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,980,000 after acquiring an additional 76,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.86.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.