First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Get First Trust Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCEF. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the second quarter worth about $714,000.

Further Reading

