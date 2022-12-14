First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the November 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

LDSF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 40,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,795. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $20.03.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.049 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 222,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter.

