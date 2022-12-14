First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the November 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LDSF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 40,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,795. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $20.03.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.049 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.
