First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the November 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:FNX traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $90.96. The company had a trading volume of 20,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,743. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $104.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.70.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
