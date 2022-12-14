First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the November 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNX traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $90.96. The company had a trading volume of 20,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,743. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $104.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.70.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNX. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 39.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

