First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Bought by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $56.25.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

