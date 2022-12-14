First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Down 70.6% in November

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 646.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 125,786 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FTXR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.16. 10,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,663. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $36.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

