First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the November 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.99. 17,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,237. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average is $57.87.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 22.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 159.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

