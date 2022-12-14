FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.77. FirstCash has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $100.00.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $672.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.35 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstCash will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $768,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

