Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FIVN. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, reaching $71.49. 1,730,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,996. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $144.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.57.

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $109,432.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,432,059.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,818.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $109,432.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,059.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,934 shares of company stock worth $1,695,983 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 104.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,019,000 after acquiring an additional 778,928 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 662,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,364,000 after acquiring an additional 385,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 78.9% in the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,840,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

