Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:FFC opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $21.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 75.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $232,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

