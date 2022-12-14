Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 3.0 %
NYSE:FFC opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $21.78.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
