Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.05. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Flow Traders from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25.
Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It provides liquidity that allows investors to continue to buy or sell exchange traded products or other financial instruments. The company offers liquidity through on screen, which is conducted on stock exchanges; and off exchange through request for quote platforms.
