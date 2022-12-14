Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Shares Gap Up to $28.75

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.75, but opened at $29.67. Flowers Foods shares last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 2,876 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

