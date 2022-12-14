Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Shares Up 1.7%

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.75). Approximately 63,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 402% from the average daily volume of 12,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.74).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.04 million and a P/E ratio of 878.57.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is a positive change from Foresight Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Foresight Enterprise VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Foresight Enterprise VCT

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

