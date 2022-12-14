Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Shares of FTS opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 56.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

