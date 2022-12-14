Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Down 50.2% in November

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the November 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Fortum Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FOJCY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,994. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $6.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOJCY. Danske raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortum Oyj from €15.30 ($16.11) to €15.20 ($16.00) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortum Oyj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.48.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

