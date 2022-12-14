Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Short Interest Update

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the November 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 6.7 %

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,636. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.69.

