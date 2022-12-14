Founders Capital Management Has $27,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Founders Capital Management cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in General Electric by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.98. 58,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,512,826. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.44. The company has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

