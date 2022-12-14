Founders Capital Management Sells 109 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Founders Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.69. 57,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,377,097. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $114.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.44.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

