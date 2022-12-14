Founders Capital Management Sells 164 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Founders Capital Management lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.8% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.4% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $3.72 on Wednesday, hitting $305.64. 7,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,089. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.73 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.54. The company has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

