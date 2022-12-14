Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Reduced by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,754 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,778,000 after purchasing an additional 501,697 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,379,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,005,000 after purchasing an additional 173,360 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,977,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,580,000 after purchasing an additional 341,976 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.35. 40,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,582. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. StockNews.com downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Loop Capital downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

