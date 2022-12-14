Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Franklin Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 47.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 49,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,467.43. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,656,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,282,623.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 3,888,136 shares of company stock valued at $16,587,743 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after acquiring an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,833,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $134,950,000 after purchasing an additional 345,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,660,619 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,284,000 after purchasing an additional 337,495 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

