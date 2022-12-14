Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $120.65 Million

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Frax Price Index Share has a market cap of $120.65 million and approximately $36,625.98 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00006124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.00508454 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $880.46 or 0.04856359 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,461.89 or 0.30126121 BTC.

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

