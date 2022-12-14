Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.00

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and traded as high as $36.10. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.
Frederick County Bancorp (MD) Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00.
Frederick County Bancorp (MD) Company Profile
Frederick County Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits.
