Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.97

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.97 and traded as high as C$16.17. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$15.98, with a volume of 465,529 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.69.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 64.93%.

In other Freehold Royalties news, insider Canadian National Railway Company, Administrator of the CN Pension Trust Funds sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$37,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,626,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,647,219. In other news, Senior Officer David Warren Hendry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.45 per share, with a total value of C$67,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$403,500. Also, insider Canadian National Railway Company, Administrator of the CN Pension Trust Funds sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$37,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,626,307 shares in the company, valued at C$316,647,219.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Further Reading

