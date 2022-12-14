Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $756.82

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 756.82 ($9.28) and traded as high as GBX 867.80 ($10.65). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 845.80 ($10.38), with a volume of 1,797,081 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.81) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.81) to GBX 750 ($9.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 770 ($9.45) to GBX 825 ($10.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 818.33 ($10.04).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 806.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 757.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of £6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 3,383.85.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

