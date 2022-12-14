Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) Announces GBX 4.68 Dividend

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.68 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Price Performance

FSTA opened at GBX 500 ($6.13) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 490.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 548.85. The firm has a market cap of £305.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,694.74. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a twelve month low of GBX 410.31 ($5.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 770 ($9.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fuller, Smith & Turner

In other Fuller, Smith & Turner news, insider Michael J. Turner purchased 4,400 shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($24,291.50). In other news, insider Richard Fuller acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.61) per share, with a total value of £47,985 ($58,870.08). Also, insider Michael J. Turner acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($24,291.50). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,900 shares of company stock worth $7,684,500.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.