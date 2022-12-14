Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 14,092 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 58,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 196,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.63.

JPM opened at $134.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

