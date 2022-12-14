Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.81.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $311,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $145.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

