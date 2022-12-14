Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,176 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

