Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,824,766 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.