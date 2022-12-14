Fulton Bank N.A. Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 108.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563,879 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.61.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

