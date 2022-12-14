Fulton Bank N.A. Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $16,185,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average is $68.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.