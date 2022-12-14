Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 2,445 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,334 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $113.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.71 and its 200 day moving average is $109.38. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.52.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

