FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
FutureFuel Price Performance
NYSE FF traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 604,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,400. The company has a market cap of $371.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.63.
About FutureFuel
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
