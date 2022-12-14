FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

FutureFuel Price Performance

NYSE FF traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 604,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,400. The company has a market cap of $371.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

About FutureFuel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FutureFuel by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,397,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in FutureFuel by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 535,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 64,920 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FutureFuel by 290.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 301,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FutureFuel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

See Also

