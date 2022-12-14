FY2024 EPS Estimates for Costamare Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costamare in a report released on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Costamare’s current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 46.07%. The business had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million.

Costamare Trading Up 1.1 %

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMRE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of CMRE opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. Costamare has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Costamare by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Costamare during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Costamare by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 86,941 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Costamare by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 62,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Costamare by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

About Costamare

(Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.