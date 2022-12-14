G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Short Interest Update

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of G Mining Ventures from C$1.65 to C$1.55 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

G Mining Ventures Trading Down 0.7 %

GMINF traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.55. G Mining Ventures has a 12 month low of 0.41 and a 12 month high of 1.20.

About G Mining Ventures

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

