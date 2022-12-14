Gala Market Capitalization Reaches $176.08 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. Gala has a market capitalization of $176.08 million and approximately $56.73 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can now be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Gala has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gala

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

