Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) shot up 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.06. 75,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,891,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Up 20.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $570.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of -0.73.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 44,930 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

