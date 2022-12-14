Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) shot up 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.06. 75,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,891,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
Gaotu Techedu Stock Up 20.0 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $570.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of -0.73.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gaotu Techedu Company Profile
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
