GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the November 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GB Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GB Sciences stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 119,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,001. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. GB Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

About GB Sciences

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines in North America and Europe. The company offers cannabinoid-inspired medicines and complex therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, chronic pain, COVID-related cytokine release syndrome, depression/anxiety, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs.

