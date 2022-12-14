GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the November 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GB Sciences Price Performance
Shares of GB Sciences stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 119,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,001. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. GB Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.
About GB Sciences
