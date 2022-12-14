General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.87

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.87 and last traded at $87.73, with a volume of 36804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.97.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

