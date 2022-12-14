Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 637,748 shares.The stock last traded at $45.52 and had previously closed at $45.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.12.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.