GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $379,277.93

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $375.06 million and approximately $379,277.93 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001229 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GensoKishi Metaverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.62 or 0.00513963 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $896.85 or 0.05031351 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,428.25 or 0.30452576 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GensoKishi Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GensoKishi Metaverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.