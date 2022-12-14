Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price target for the company.

Shares of Gevo stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,147,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,288,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.25 and a current ratio of 24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. Gevo has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

In related news, Director Andrew Marsh sold 41,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $85,484.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Gevo during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Gevo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Gevo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Gevo during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Gevo during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

