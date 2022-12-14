GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $53,473.89

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 14th. GG TOKEN has a total market cap of $114.51 million and approximately $53,473.89 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GG TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0900 or 0.00000505 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GG TOKEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00506676 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $899.62 or 0.05041437 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,357.07 or 0.30020826 BTC.

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN’s genesis date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.0945788 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $32,641.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GG TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GG TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GG TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.