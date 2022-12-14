Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 2.8% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

